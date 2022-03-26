Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 22,464 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,776 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,464 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,430,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,047,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337,573 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2,383.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,273,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,325 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 24,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $54,401.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 40,885 shares of company stock worth $696,713 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Barclays cut Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.67. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.21. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.