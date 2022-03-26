Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,704 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter worth approximately $363,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DraftKings by 15.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,565,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,183,000 after purchasing an additional 616,102 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $493,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 2.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 264,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in DraftKings by 11.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG opened at $18.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.97. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $66.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 199,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $4,033,381.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $324,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on DraftKings from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus cut DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.54.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

