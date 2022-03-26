Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,223 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,506 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $329,575,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,624,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 17,147.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 641,478 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,980,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $43,125,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $184.71 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $158.73 and a 12 month high of $213.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.59. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VMC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.87.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

