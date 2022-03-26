Critical Survey: Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) and HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE)

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) and HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.6% of Hut 8 Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hut 8 Mining -42.38% 6.25% 5.98% HIVE Blockchain Technologies 81.52% 53.20% 44.42%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hut 8 Mining $138.64 million 7.22 $14.21 million ($0.32) -18.44 HIVE Blockchain Technologies $66.70 million 13.04 $42.54 million $0.40 5.30

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hut 8 Mining. Hut 8 Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HIVE Blockchain Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hut 8 Mining and HIVE Blockchain Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hut 8 Mining 0 0 3 0 3.00 HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hut 8 Mining presently has a consensus price target of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 142.94%. Given Hut 8 Mining’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hut 8 Mining is more favorable than HIVE Blockchain Technologies.

Summary

HIVE Blockchain Technologies beats Hut 8 Mining on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

