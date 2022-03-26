Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 692.2% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,376,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of ILCG opened at $64.26 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.93 and a one year high of $73.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.28.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.