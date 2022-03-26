Nordea Investment Management AB Buys New Shares in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Nutanix by 198.9% during the third quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,465,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,236,000 after purchasing an additional 974,948 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Nutanix by 81.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,141,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,751,000 after acquiring an additional 960,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Nutanix during the third quarter valued at about $22,748,000. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Nutanix by 3.2% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 19,395,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,210,000 after acquiring an additional 601,175 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the third quarter valued at about $14,468,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

NTNX opened at $26.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.60. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average of $31.91.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $413.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. Analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTNX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 11,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $275,705.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,315. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nutanix Profile (Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.