Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Price Target to $7.00

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 190.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SIEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sientra in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

Shares of SIEN opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $140.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.05. Sientra has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $9.14.

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sientra will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 44,181 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,693,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,556,000 after buying an additional 66,003 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 190.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 261,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 171,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

