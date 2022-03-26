British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.39) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,600.00.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $43.87 on Thursday. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth $16,416,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 190.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

