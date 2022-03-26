NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Now Covered by Rosenblatt Securities

Stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.78% from the company’s previous close.

NPTN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoPhotonics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.67. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $16.14. The company has a market cap of $811.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 0.89.

NeoPhotonics ( NYSE:NPTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $263,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 390.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 92,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,539,000 after buying an additional 46,727 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 14,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

