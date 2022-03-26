Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) PT Raised to GBX 2,060 at Morgan Stanley

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,830 ($24.09) to GBX 2,060 ($27.12) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EDV. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,700 ($35.55) to GBX 2,600 ($34.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.91) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($32.25) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,316 ($17.32) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,185.20 ($28.77).

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

LON EDV opened at GBX 1,870 ($24.62) on Thursday. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,505 ($19.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,160 ($28.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,833.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,770.08. The stock has a market cap of £4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.66.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.