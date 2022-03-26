3i Group (LON:III) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

3i Group (LON:III – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 380 ($5.00) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 71.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($24.22) target price on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,288.80 ($16.97).

LON III opened at GBX 1,350 ($17.77) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,320.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,352.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.06. 3i Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,071 ($14.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,507.50 ($19.85).

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

