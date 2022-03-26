Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Stock Rating Upgraded by KeyCorp

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $58.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.78% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $54.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12 month low of $35.34 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries (Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.