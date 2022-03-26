Sizzle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SZZLU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sizzle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SZZLU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sizzle Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. Sizzle Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SZZLU. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000.

