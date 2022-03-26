Zacks: Analysts Expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to Post $1.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) to post $1.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. The Carlyle Group reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $5.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $5.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CG. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

In related news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $534,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $525,332.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 704,973 shares of company stock worth $34,985,334. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Moore Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 1,013,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,942,000 after buying an additional 437,049 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 160,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 77,210 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,426,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 388,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,066,000 after purchasing an additional 91,659 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $46.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day moving average of $51.02. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.45. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $60.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

About The Carlyle Group (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

