Zacks: Analysts Expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.04). Fiverr International reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $79.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on FVRR. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth about $164,413,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 756,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,039,000 after buying an additional 212,015 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 653.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,170,000 after buying an additional 233,439 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 191,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,021,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 846.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,799,000 after buying an additional 140,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

FVRR opened at $72.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.31. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $262.90. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.89 and a beta of 1.86.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

