AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DRI. Capital World Investors grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,425,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,801 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,478.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 803,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,650,000 after purchasing an additional 752,252 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 233.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,459,000 after purchasing an additional 676,668 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1,891.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 522,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,092,000 after buying an additional 495,937 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 167.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 598,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,610,000 after purchasing an additional 374,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered Darden Restaurants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.77.

In related news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $129.80 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.04 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

