AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,673 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 26.2% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 33,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.69. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 151.41%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

