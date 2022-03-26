AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $448,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $368,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $566,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,165,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

NYSEARCA:RNRG opened at $15.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.48. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $17.10.

