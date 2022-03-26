Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,311,000 after acquiring an additional 260,162 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,999,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,309,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,033,000 after acquiring an additional 363,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,822,000 after purchasing an additional 34,878 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total value of $1,572,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,283 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,425. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC opened at $312.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.74 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNRC. OTR Global cut shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $471.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.00.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

