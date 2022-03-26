Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,506 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth $207,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.8% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITCI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 20,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $1,262,571.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $280,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,385 shares of company stock valued at $14,870,879. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ITCI opened at $60.78 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $62.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.23.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 54.89% and a negative net margin of 339.04%. The business had revenue of $25.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

