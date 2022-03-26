AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,375,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,960 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,167,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,159,000 after buying an additional 1,619,961 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,789,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,234,000 after purchasing an additional 810,186 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,351,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,931 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,335,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,105,000 after acquiring an additional 236,564 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $18.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.05. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $20.76.

