Parallel Advisors LLC Has $143,000 Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,388,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,560,000 after buying an additional 198,041 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 198.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,991,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,083 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 8.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,644,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,910,000 after purchasing an additional 196,729 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 47.6% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,106,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,639,000 after purchasing an additional 356,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 6.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,082,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,768,000 after purchasing an additional 65,427 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $62.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $108.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.15 and its 200-day moving average is $74.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 22.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QTWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Q2 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 8,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $475,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $3,169,458.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,915 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

