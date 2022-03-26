Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 12,394 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 12,394 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 0.6% during the third quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,495,672 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $436,320,000 after purchasing an additional 91,867 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,066,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $96,315,000 after purchasing an additional 691,537 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,685,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,037 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,761,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,026,000 after acquiring an additional 130,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,676,000 after acquiring an additional 750,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

SKM stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.99. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.74. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $50.39.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd ( NYSE:SKM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile (Get Rating)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

