Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucid Group Inc. is an automotive company which specializes in electric cars. Lucid Group Inc., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp IV, is headquartered in Newark, California. “

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on LCID. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of 33.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at 25.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 27.61 and a 200 day moving average of 32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.11. Lucid Group has a one year low of 16.12 and a one year high of 57.75.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.35 by -0.29. The company had revenue of 26.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 59.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 633.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lucid Group will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lucid Group (LCID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.