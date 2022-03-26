W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,667,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 138,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,605,000 after acquiring an additional 30,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 114,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,011,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock opened at $506.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $486.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $472.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.16 and a 52-week high of $527.06.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.66%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GWW. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.55.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

