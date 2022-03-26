CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in CNA Financial by 358.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 36,143 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 32.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 13.8% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 26,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 30.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after buying an additional 74,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

CNA stock opened at $49.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. CNA Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.05.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.37. This represents a yield of 3.4%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.28%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CNA Financial in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

