Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,790 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the third quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $83,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 67.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000.

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $15.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

