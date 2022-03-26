Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGV. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 92,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 324.3% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after buying an additional 58,140 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period.

Shares of MGV stock opened at $108.60 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.50 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.12.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

