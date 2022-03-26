Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EUROSEAS LTD. was formed under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 136 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets. Euroseas’ operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2000 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. “

Get Euroseas alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Euroseas from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Euroseas from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Euroseas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ESEA opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. Euroseas has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $195.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.88 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 81.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Euroseas will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Euroseas by 1,194.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Euroseas by 2,272.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Euroseas during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Euroseas during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Euroseas during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 18.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euroseas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euroseas (ESEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.