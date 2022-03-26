$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) to announce $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. Spectrum Brands reported earnings of $1.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.92 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $757.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.11 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share.

SPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPB. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,114,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,634,000 after purchasing an additional 284,741 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE SPB opened at $87.98 on Wednesday. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

