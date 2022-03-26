Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Will Post Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ASML’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.89. ASML reported earnings per share of $3.86 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 51%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASML will report full-year earnings of $19.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.30 to $19.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $22.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.89 to $23.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ASML.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 49.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $898.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 78.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,686,000 after purchasing an additional 34,512 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 39.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of ASML by 22.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $687.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $651.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $747.69. ASML has a 52-week low of $558.77 and a 52-week high of $895.93.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

