Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WATT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of Energous from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energous from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Energous alerts:

Energous stock opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54. Energous has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 3.00.

Energous ( NASDAQ:WATT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Energous had a negative net margin of 5,479.90% and a negative return on equity of 106.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energous will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 84,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $92,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 74,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $80,676.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 223,958 shares of company stock worth $253,458. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WATT. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Energous by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 109,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 36,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Energous by 730.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 135,163 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Energous by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 100,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 55,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Energous in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Energous in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,301,000. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energous (Get Rating)

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.