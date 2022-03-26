Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average of $36.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $44.60.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.70 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.89 per share, for a total transaction of $67,780.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 47.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 178,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 56,974 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the third quarter worth $1,613,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 35.4% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 87,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 23,001 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 20,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 5,116.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 18,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

