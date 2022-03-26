Contrasting WEX (NYSE:WEX) and Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) and WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Nielsen and WEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nielsen 27.51% 18.79% 5.51% WEX 0.01% 19.11% 3.77%

99.4% of Nielsen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of WEX shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Nielsen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of WEX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Nielsen has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WEX has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nielsen and WEX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nielsen 2 3 1 0 1.83 WEX 0 5 5 0 2.50

Nielsen currently has a consensus price target of $21.33, suggesting a potential downside of 4.25%. WEX has a consensus price target of $201.09, suggesting a potential upside of 13.03%. Given WEX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WEX is more favorable than Nielsen.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nielsen and WEX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nielsen $3.50 billion 2.29 $963.00 million $2.67 8.34 WEX $1.85 billion 4.31 $140,000.00 ($0.01) -17,791.00

Nielsen has higher revenue and earnings than WEX. WEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nielsen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Nielsen (Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics. The corporate segment includes unallocated items such as certain facilities and infrastructure costs as well as intersegment eliminations. The company was founded by Arthur C. Nielsen, Sr. in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About WEX (Get Rating)

WEX Inc. provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to commercial and government vehicle fleet customers with small, medium, and large fleets, as well as with over-the-road and long haul fleets; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment processing solutions for payment and transaction monitoring needs. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no card is presented and that require pre-authorization; and prepaid and gift card products that enables secure payment and financial management solutions with single card options, access to open or closed loop redemption, load limits, and with various expirations. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to commercial and government organizations. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers healthcare payment products and software-as-a-service consumer directed platforms for healthcare market, as well as payroll related and employee benefit products in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

