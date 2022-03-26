$2.53 EPS Expected for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.53 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.58. Carlisle Companies reported earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year earnings of $14.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.27 to $14.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $16.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.80 to $16.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSL. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.67.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 115.6% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSL opened at $247.31 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $161.47 and a fifty-two week high of $250.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

