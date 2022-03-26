$2.53 EPS Expected for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2022

Brokerages predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSLGet Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.53 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.58. Carlisle Companies reported earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year earnings of $14.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.27 to $14.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $16.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.80 to $16.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSLGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSL. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.67.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 115.6% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSL opened at $247.31 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $161.47 and a fifty-two week high of $250.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

About Carlisle Companies (Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carlisle Companies (CSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.