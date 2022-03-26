Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) PT Raised to 455.00 at Morgan Stanley

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from 453.00 to 455.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Schibsted ASA from 485.00 to 415.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Schibsted ASA from 286.00 to 274.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.00.

Shares of Schibsted ASA stock opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average is $40.72. Schibsted ASA has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $51.75.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

