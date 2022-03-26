Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Raised to Outperform at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura began coverage on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nintendo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nintendo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nintendo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18,374.67.

Get Nintendo alerts:

OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $67.11 on Wednesday. Nintendo has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $78.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.18.

Nintendo ( OTCMKTS:NTDOY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.41. Nintendo had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Nintendo will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTDOY. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in Nintendo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 135,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Nintendo in the 4th quarter worth $3,607,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nintendo by 677.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 51,343 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Nintendo by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nintendo by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.