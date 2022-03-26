Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) PT Lowered to C$3.50 at CIBC

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Quarterhill from C$3.80 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of QTRHF opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $209.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.48. Quarterhill has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $2.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.0098 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Quarterhill’s payout ratio is currently -23.53%.

Quarterhill, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the following segments: Licensing, Systems, Services, and Recurring. The Licensing segment focuses in technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.

