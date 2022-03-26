Spire Wealth Management Decreases Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,401,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,617,000 after buying an additional 594,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,550,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,409,000 after acquiring an additional 315,989 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 513,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,890,000 after purchasing an additional 66,976 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 282,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,677,000 after purchasing an additional 49,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 256,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter.

VYMI opened at $67.93 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $71.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

