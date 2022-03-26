Spire Wealth Management Buys Shares of 942 The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in New York Times by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in New York Times by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,018,000 after acquiring an additional 616,180 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in New York Times by 13.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the third quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NYT opened at $47.06 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 0.82.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $594.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.71%.

New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

In other news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $414,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $427,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

