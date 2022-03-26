Spire Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.6% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 567,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,429,000 after acquiring an additional 24,935 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,527 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $195.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.19 and its 200 day moving average is $196.68. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $140.02 and a one year high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AYI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.97.

Acuity Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.