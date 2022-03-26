Cutler Group LP Sells 600 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Cutler Group LP decreased its stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 338.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after buying an additional 197,707 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 12.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Construction Partners by 5.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Construction Partners by 118,214.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.15. Construction Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.23 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Construction Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects, paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement, site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems, mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA, and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

