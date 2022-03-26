Spire Wealth Management Has $40,000 Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Teleflex by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,263,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,228,833,000 after purchasing an additional 82,510 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,325,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $499,201,000 after buying an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,044,000 after acquiring an additional 23,959 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 642,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $242,057,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 375,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $141,539,000 after acquiring an additional 21,914 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.64.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX opened at $339.40 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $289.00 and a one year high of $449.38. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $327.98 and a 200-day moving average of $340.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 13.28%.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

