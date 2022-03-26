Spire Wealth Management Purchases 446 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 89.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,040,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,971 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 13.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,723,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,956,000 after buying an additional 204,052 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth $40,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 695,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,475,000 after acquiring an additional 114,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 156,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 38,774 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on HOG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HOG opened at $38.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $52.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.85 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

Harley-Davidson Profile (Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.