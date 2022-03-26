Spire Wealth Management Sells 2,400 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Alphatec by 17.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphatec by 19.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 27,614 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in Alphatec by 5.7% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,594,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,821,000 after purchasing an additional 192,445 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphatec by 4.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,228,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $73.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.70 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 59.34% and a negative return on equity of 112.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Lish sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $55,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 34.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATEC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alphatec to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

