Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,635 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.06% of Global Medical REIT worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $18.51.

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 15.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 431.60%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Busch acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

