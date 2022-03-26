UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires Shares of 35,490 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.05% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KNSA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,540,000 after acquiring an additional 621,032 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after purchasing an additional 154,800 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,234,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,063,000 after purchasing an additional 374,776 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 737,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65. The company has a market cap of $670.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of -0.01. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $19.24.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.32 million. Equities analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

