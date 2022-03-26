UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $537,000 Stock Holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,424 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Foundation by 6.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in First Foundation by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,598,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,043,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,096,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,828,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,056,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after acquiring an additional 58,995 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 893,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,503,000 after buying an additional 15,981 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Foundation alerts:

FFWM opened at $25.41 on Friday. First Foundation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.23.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. First Foundation had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $75.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FFWM. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, Director Diane M. Rubin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $26,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.