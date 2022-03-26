UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 24,567 Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,567 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 220,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 63,434.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 27,911 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 158,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 102,400 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 285,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKBA opened at $2.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $423.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.49. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $4.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 132.43% and a negative return on equity of 187.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $53,863.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,757 shares of company stock worth $94,094. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

