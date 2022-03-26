Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Position Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 145.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter worth about $377,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 86.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 37,223 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 20.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CENT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:CENT opened at $44.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.67. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $43.01 and a 52 week high of $62.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $84,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

